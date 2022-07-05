Mazda announces ultra-low emissions in-line six-cylinder diesel for flagship Mazda CX-60

Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv D powered by a completely new 3.3-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine

Following the recent launch of the all-new Mazda CX-60 PHEV, the company has announced that a powerful, clean, efficient and new e-Skyactiv D engine will also be available. It is another demonstration of Mazda’s ‘Multi-Solution Approach’, in this case meeting the needs of customers who want an efficient, long distance driving car with great towing capacity.

The company’s multi-solution strategy offers different products and technologies – including much more efficient internal combustion engines and a wide range of electrified powertrains, all with the lowest possible emissions – that best suit the local market and society’s demand for sustainability.

In all, Mazda is launching five new electrified products that feature its multi-solution platform architecture in the next three years. After 2025, the company will launch its brand new Skyactiv EV Scalable Architecture – unique technology which will allow Mazda to efficiently build electric cars of all sizes using one common platform.

The diesel powertrain is a Mazda first – an all-new, 3.3-litre in-line six-cylinder e-Skyactiv D diesel engine. Highly innovative advanced combustion technology makes the new e-Skyactiv D unit one of the cleanest diesel engines in the world, and Mazda is confident that it will exceed all forthcoming emissions regulations when they come into force.

Developed using the ‘right sizing’ concept which optimizes displacement to improve both fuel and power efficiency, the all-new, 3,283 cc, longitudinally installed common rail electric direct injection six-cylinder e-Skyactiv D unit will be offered with a choice of two power outputs – 200PS/147kW with rear-wheel drive and 254PS/187kW with Mazda i-Activ AWD (all-wheel drive).

Featuring the new 48 Volt Mazda M Hybrid Boost system, the all-new diesel engine combines high output with excellent fuel economy. A new, highly innovative, advanced combustion technology – DCPCI (Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition) – further improves engine efficiency, emissions and fuel economy, achieving a thermal efficiency of over 40%.

These two technologies contribute significantly to the CX-60’s outstanding driving range, powerful driving feel and low fuel consumption and emissions.

The 254PS/187kW e-Skyactiv D delivers impressive performance of 0-100 km/h in only 7.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 219 km/h, returns a WLTP average fuel consumption of just 5.3 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of only 137 g/km and the 200PS/147kW variant returns a WLTP average fuel consumption of just 4.9 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of only 127 g/km.

The in-line six-cylinder format produces less vibration due to it’s characteristic ‘perfect balance’, for a smooth and quiet ride, whilst delivering a clean, engaging engine sound. The engine’s high torque delivery gives the CX-60 a high, 2,500 kg trailer weight towing capacity, and as a result of its simple structure, the engine weight is similar to that of a the 2.2-litre Mazda Skyactiv D four-cylinder diesel engine, therefore minimizing the difference in handling balance.

An in-line straight-six 3.0-litre e-Skyactiv petrol engine will join the e-Skyactiv D and e-Skyactiv PHEV to complete the Mazda CX-60 powerplant line-up at a later date, offering customers the wide choice of technologically advanced, highly efficient powertrains appropriate to the outstanding levels of craftsmanship and on-board technology offered by the CX-60 model range.

With the launch of the CX-60, Mazda takes another important step in its fleet’s emission reduction on its way to become entirely carbon neutral by 2050.

In 2023, the company will launch a new model, the Mazda CX-80, that is larger than the Mazda CX-60 and features three rows of seating.

Available in most European markets, the all-new Mazda CX-60 diesel will go on sale in January 2023.

SOURCE: Mazda