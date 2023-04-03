Mazda announces new Vice President for Research and Development in Europe

Yasunori Takahara takes over as Vice President at Mazda’s European R&D Centre

Mazda Motor Europe announced today that Yasunori Takahara is the new Vice President of European Research & Development and General Manager of the Mazda European Research & Development Centre. The 47-year-old Japanese succeeds Kota Matsue who has held the position since April 2021.

Yasunori Takahara joined the Mazda Motor Corporation in 1998 and has worked in several positions in electronics and vehicle development. Since 2021, he has been a member of Mazda’s vehicle development division in Japan.

Martijn ten Brink, President and CEO of Mazda Motor Europe, commented:

“As the automotive industry in Europe continues its transition towards clean and connected mobility, Mazda’s European R&D team plays a key role in the global development process for new technologies and products. At this critical point in time, I am very happy that with Yasunori Takahara, an experienced engineer from Japan, has joined the European leadership team.”

“Kota Matsue has done a great job leading our European R&D team during the COVID-19 pandemic period and with his team has led Mazda’s transition towards a more electrified line-up with the successful launch of the all-electric Mazda MX-30 as well as the Mazda CX-60 PHEV. I wish him all the best for his new role at our global headquarters in Japan.”

Kota Matsue (55) will return to the Mazda Motor Corporation in Japan, where he takes over responsibility as General Manager of the Powertrain Development Division.

SOURCE: Mazda