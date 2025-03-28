Mazda and ROHM begin joint development of automotive components using next-generation semiconductors

Mazda Motor Corporation (hereinafter “Mazda”) and ROHM Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “ROHM”) have commenced joint development of automotive components using gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors, which are expected to be the next-generation semiconductors.
Both companies will collaborate to transform these strengths into a package that considers the entire vehicle, and into solutions that innovate in weight reduction and design. Mazda and ROHM aim to materialize the concept and unveil a demonstration model within FY2025, with practical implementation targeted for FY2027.
“As the shift towards electrification accelerates in pursuit of carbon neutrality, we are delighted to collaborate with ROHM, which aims to create a sustainable mobility society with its outstanding semiconductor technology and advanced system solution capabilities, in the development and production of automotive components for electric vehicles” said Ichiro Hirose, Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer and CTO of Mazda. “We are excited to work together to create a new value chain that directly connects semiconductor devices and cars. Through collaboration with partners who share our vision, Mazda will continue to deliver products filled with the ‘joy of driving’ that allows customers to truly enjoy driving, even in electric vehicles.”
“We are very pleased to collaborate with Mazda, which pursues the ‘joy of driving,’ in the development of automotive components for electric vehicles” said Katsumi Azuma, Member of the board and Senior Managing Executive Officer of ROHM. “ROHM’s EcoGaN™, capable of high-frequency operation, and the control IC that maximizes its performance are key to miniaturization and energy-saving. To implement this in society, collaboration with a wide range of companies is essential, and we have established various partnerships for the development and mass production of GaN. By collaborating with Mazda, which aims to create ‘cars that coexist sustainably with the earth and society,’ we will understand the requirements for GaN from the perspective of application and final product development, contributing to the spread of GaN power semiconductors and the creation of a sustainable mobility society.”
EcoGaN™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.