Mazda adjusts destination and handling charges effective February 1, 2021

Mazda North American Operations has adjusted destination and handling (D&H) charges, increasing by $50 for cars and $75 for crossover SUVs for all 2020 Mazda vehicles, effective February 1, 2021. The newly adjusted D&H price is $995 for cars and $1,175 for crossover SUVs ($1,040 and $1,220 in Alaska, respectively). These charges affect vehicles being released from port after the effective date. D&H will remain at previous levels for all other current vehicle inventory across the U.S.

In addition to the D&H adjustment, mid-year pricing for the most 2021 models will increase by at least $100. 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata MSRP is not affected. The updated starting MSRP (not including D&H, taxes, title or additional fees) are as follows:

The 2021 Mazda3 starting MSRP increases from $20,500 to $20,650

The 2021 CX-3 starting MSRP increases from $20,640 to $20,790

The 2021 CX-30 starting MSRP increases from $21,900 to $22,050

The 2021 Mazda6 starting MSRP increases from $24,325 to $24,47

The 2021 CX-5 starting MSRP increases from $25,270 to $25,370

The 2021 CX-9 starting MSRP increases from $33,960 to $34,160

SOURCE: Mazda