Mazda 6 earns 2018 TOP SAFETY PICK award

The 2018 Mazda 6 qualifies for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s TOP SAFETY PICK award when equipped with optional curve-adaptive headlights.

To earn the 2018 TOP SAFETY PICK award, a vehicle must have good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, plus available front crash prevention that earns an advanced or superior rating and available acceptable- or good-rated headlights.

The midsize car earns good ratings in all IIHS crashworthiness tests, including the newest evaluation for protection in passenger-side small overlap front crashes.

When equipped with optional Smart Brake Support and standard Smart City Brake Support, the Mazda 6 earns a superior rating for front crash prevention. The technology prevented a collision in the 12 mph IIHS track test. In the 25 mph test, it reduced the impact speed by an average of 24 mph. It also includes a forward collision warning component that meets National Highway Traffic Safety Administration criteria.

By itself, Smart City Brake Support earns an advanced rating. It doesn’t have the higher-speed functionality or the warning component but prevents a collision in the 12 mph test.

The curve-adaptive LED headlights on the Grand Touring Reserve and Signature trims earn an acceptable rating. High-beam assist, a system that automatically switches between high beams and low beams, depending on the presence of other vehicles, makes up for some of the low beams’ deficiencies, boosting the rating.

The sedan’s other available headlights earn a marginal rating.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.