Mayank Agochiya named managing director of FEV Consulting Inc.

Effective July 1, 2017 Mayank Agochiya has been appointed Managing Director of FEV Consulting, Inc., located in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Mayank Agochiya joined FEV Consulting as Director Global Operations in April 2016. In his new role he will lead the U.S. operations of FEV Consulting and grow the local team of strategic consultants to serve FEV’s clients in North America.

“During the last year Mayank Agochiya has made an important contribution to the globalization of our services“, explains Alexander Nase, FEV Group Vice President of Consulting and Cost Engineering. “It was a logical step for him to take a key role in the expansion of our presence in North America.“

„In the future we will work even closer with our engineering experts at FEV North America Inc.“, outlines Agochiya. „As a result, our U.S. customers will more than ever benefit from the proven combination of top management consulting expertise and the technical capabilities and knowhow of our FEV engineers.“

FEV Consulting is valued and recognized for this powerful combination by customers and competitors. 2016 and 2017 FEV Consulting was named „best consulting firm“ in various categories in the annual consulting study published by business journal “brand eins“.

