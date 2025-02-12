May Mobility now offers autonomous driverless rides in Peachtree Corners, Georgia

Peachtree Corners marks May Mobility’s third driverless operation in the US; First commercial driver-out deployment

May Mobility, a leading autonomous vehicle (AV) technology company, announced today the launch of its first commercial driver-out autonomous transportation service in the City of Peachtree Corners, a suburb of Atlanta. The company said it has transitioned its Peachtree Corners service to driverless operations, marking May Mobility’s third driverless deployment in the United States, following successful demonstration deployments in Sun City, Arizona and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In partnership with Curiosity Lab, T-Mobile, and the City of Peachtree Corners, May Mobility has been offering public rides in its autonomous Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS (mobility-as-a-service) to visitors of Peachtree Corner’s Curiosity Lab, one of the United States’ first smart city environments powered by real-world connected infrastructure and T-Mobile’s 5G, since September 2024 with safety drivers in place. Starting today, passengers will be able to ride the service without anyone behind the wheel. The service zone includes eight pre-determined stops along Technology Parkway, at popular destinations such as hotels, restaurants, retail shops, office spaces, the Innovation Center at Curiosity Lab and Peachtree Corners City Hall.

“Peachtree Corners will be our third driverless operation, and we are excited to debut our first publicly available driverless service in the City of Peachtree Corners,” said Edwin Olson, CEO and founder of May Mobility. “This launch reinforces the importance of working with cities and communities everywhere to solve real transportation challenges.”

May Mobility’s vehicles are equipped with its patented Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) technology that leverages in-situ AI reasoning models to continuously learn and adapt to new, complex and even unpredictable driving conditions to create a safer, more comfortable ride. In doing so, MPDM solves the industry’s biggest challenge, adapting to unexpected, dynamic conditions or “edge cases,” and allows the company to scale quickly and efficiently to new environments.

“Curiosity Lab’s real-world smart city ecosystem has provided May Mobility with a unique environment to both continue to develop and improve their operations over the past six months, which has only further prepared the May Mobility team for its third driver-out operation and first commercial operation in the U.S.,” said Brian Johnson, City of Peachtree Corners City Manager. “T-Mobile’s 5G is a key staple of our ecosystem and the driver-out transition, as it provides May Mobility with low latency, high bandwidth connectivity for a smoother rider experience and enhanced safety operations. This will continue to be important as we work toward expanding the route towards Town Center to provide additional means of transportation for city residents and visitors. It is incredible to see how the May Mobility team has been able to achieve driver-out operations within six months of the initial launch in our city, and we look forward to having our residents and visitors experience it for themselves.”

May Mobility’s driverless operations in Peachtree Corners are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with each vehicle accommodating up to five passengers at a time. Riders will be able to easily book trips to any of the service’s eight stops on-demand through the May Mobility app, powered by transit tech company Via, available in the App Store and Google Play. The app promptly guides users on how to book a ride and access the vehicle, answers questions and more.

May Mobility is working with the City of Peachtree Corners on future expansions and has plans to launch autonomous vehicles in metro Atlanta in partnership with Lyft later this year. Additional driverless operations in the U.S. will be announced throughout 2025.

May Mobility extended its leading portfolio of AV use cases with its recent announcement at CES 2025 of a partnership with Tecnobus, an established European electric minibus manufacturer, to introduce a new AV minibus platform able to seat up to 30 passengers, including wheelchair accessibility.

SOURCE: May Mobility