May engine production more than doubles but export growth sluggish

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

It’s no surprise to see exponential growth in engine production, as the pandemic subdued demand across key global markets last May. Despite the doubling of output this month, a recovery to pre-pandemic levels is still some way off as export volumes remain low and the industry is hindered by the global shortage of semi-conductors. As the UK approaches the end of the lockdown, it is vital that the Government continues to support the industry for as long as is required, as production uncertainty is likely to remain at least until the end of the year.