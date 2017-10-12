Maven hits the accelerator with expansion into Adelaide, Brisbane and Gold Coast

Growth of GM’s Maven Gig in the Australian market continues with expansion into Adelaide, Brisbane and Gold Coast markets

More than 400 Maven cars, 600 drivers and two million kilometres travelled with Maven Australia to date represents 130% growth in just two months!

Maven, General Motors’ personal mobility brand, announced today that its Maven Gig offering has expanded to another three Australian cities: Adelaide, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. After a successful launch in Melbourne and Sydney, Maven continues to experience rapid growth driven by strong customer demand.

Maven Gig offers ride-hailing drivers access to a range of Holden vehicles, from compact hatches to sedans or SUVs with leading technology so they can get on the road quickly and drive worry-free. Weekly rates include unlimited kilometers, insurance coverage, service and maintenance as well as roadside assistance, which is hitting a sweet-spot with ride-hailing drivers in Melbourne and Sydney.

General Manager of Maven Australia, Matthew Rattray-Wood, said: “To date Maven Gig has helped more than 600 drivers get on the road, doubling our membership in the last two months alone. Collectively, these members have driven more than four million kilometers across Melbourne and Sydney.

“We’re very excited by the speed of growth and the positive feedback from our customers, allowing us to expand into even more cities across Australia” said Rattray-Wood. “The demand for our service, much of it through positive word-of-mouth is the best sign that we are on the right track

“With a nimble team focused on delivering the best experience for our customers, we are showing how GM Holden is evolving and can adapt quickly to the changing landscape of the Australian ride sharing market”.

Rattray-Wood also confirm that additional innovative urban mobility solutions are on the horizon.

“I can’t talk specifics just yet, but the launch of Maven in Australia is a great example of Holden’s ability to leverage the global leadership of General Motors in urban mobility. In addition to the continued growth of Maven Gig, we’re continuing to assess opportunities for different Australian drivers, be that in the personal or business space. Stay tuned.”

Maven Gig Key Data:

Maven Gig now live in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Gold Coast markets

More than 600 members (130% growth in the last two months)

A Maven vehicle fleet of more than 400 cars

More than 4 million kilometers driven across Melbourne and Sydney

Holden Captiva, Trax, Barina, Astra Hatch and Sedan available, with prices starting from $215 per week

https://mavengig.maven.com/au/

