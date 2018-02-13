Maven City Car Sharing launches in Toronto

Today Maven is making car sharing easier for Torontonians by giving them a smart, simple way to reserve a car when they need one. They can quickly and easily sign up to use Maven City roundtrip car sharing for hanging out with friends in Dundas West, brunching in Leslieville or escaping the city in Prince Edward County or cottage country.

Car sharing reduces congestion and helps everyone get there faster. Each shared car takes about 10 private cars off the road, and thanks to Maven, car ownership in Toronto is no longer necessary.

On average, people who use roundtrip car sharing are more likely to leverage transportation options, including bus, rail, walking, biking and carpooling. Maven removes the barriers to sharing with a simple, intuitive app. A broad vehicle portfolio is available on-demand and located around the corner from where members live, work and play.

DETAILS

There are no signup or membership fees, so members only pay when they’re in a car.

Rates start as low as $9 per hour (CAD), including gas and insurance (minus a deductible).

Maven will offer 40 vehicles initially, including Chevrolet Cruze, Malibu, Tahoe, Trax and Volt; GMC Acadia and Yukon; and Cadillac ATS and XT5.

Maven carefully selected parking locations convenient to where our members want to be, including Bloor West Village, Liberty Village, King West, The Entertainment District, City Place, Yonge/Eglinton, Leslieville, Ryerson University, The Danforth, Financial District, Little Italy and Eaton Centre.

Maven cars are packed with technology, including OnStar, Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as SiriusXM Radio.



QUOTE ME

“Toronto has a unique spirit. Residents are constantly on the go and want more sharing and mobility options,” said Julia Steyn, vice president, General Motors Urban Mobility and Maven. “Maven offers cars Torontonians want to drive to help them be there for the moments that matter.”

“Bringing Maven car sharing to Toronto not only reduces congestion, but also represents the latest step in the development of General Motors’ mobility footprint in Canada,” said Steve Carlisle, president and managing director, General Motors of Canada. “The launch of Maven follows the recent opening of our Canadian Technical Centre-Markham Campus, the largest automotive technology development centre of its kind in Canada, and furthers our ability to bring new solutions to existing problems and redefine the future of mobility in Toronto and beyond.”

MEET MAVEN

Maven is a personal mobility app that provides hassle-free, on-demand vehicle access for everyday life. Members enjoy all the benefits of car ownership without the hassle, upkeep and cost. Vehicles are available by the hour, day, week or month. All reservations include gas and insurance (minus a deductible). Maven leverages GM’s portfolio of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles.

