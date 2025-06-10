Mavel Powertrain selects Syensqo’s advanced materials for new high voltage e-motor

Syensqo announces that its innovative products have been selected by Mavel Powertrain for e-motor integration for a renowned premium sports car manufacturer

Syensqo, a leader in advanced materials and specialty chemicals, is proud to announce that its innovative Ajedium PEEK (polyetheretherketone) slot liners and slot wedges and KetaSpire PEEK magnet wire insulation have been selected by Mavel Powertrain for integration into their latest high-voltage electric motor for a renowned premium sports car manufacturer.

“We are excited to collaborate with Syensqo and integrate their advanced Ajedium and KetaSpire PEEK solutions into our latest high-voltage electric motor,” said Luca Favre, Head of Motor Development at Mavel Powertrain. “Material excellence is at the core of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge electric powertrains to our automotive customers.”

The combination of Ajedium PEEK slot liners and monolayer KetaSpire PEEK magnet wire enhances electric motor efficiency, supporting operations at over 800 volts. These materials’ reduced thickness allows for more copper in the motor design, improving electrical output and thermal management.

“We are proud to partner with Mavel on a project that demonstrates the tangible improvements in efficiency that our solutions bring to electric vehicles,” said Brian Baleno, Director of Global Business Development and Program Management at Syensqo. “This development is an important stride towards increasing the viability and capabilities of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrids.”

Beyond these innovations, Syensqo also supports advancements in e-motor technology with Amodel PPA and Ryton PPS for busbars and connectors, as well as Xencor PPA LFT for slot wedges.

SOURCE: Syensqo