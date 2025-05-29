Mativ secures first commercial order of advanced materials used in Miru eWindow automotive technology

Mativ, global leader in specialty materials, has reached a significant milestone in their partnership with Miru Smart Technologies (“Miru”), a pioneer in smart window innovation

Mativ, global leader in specialty materials, has reached a significant milestone in their partnership with Miru Smart Technologies (“Miru”), a pioneer in smart window innovation. Through its advanced polymer film solutions brand, Argotec, Mativ has secured their first purchase order of materials used in Miru’s dynamic electrochromic window technology from a major glass manufacturer. This achievement marks a major step forward in preparing the supply chain for large-scale production and global adoption of electrochromic glass by leading automotive OEMs, and aligns with Mativ’s ongoing commitments around safety, sustainability, and innovation.

Miru collaborates with major global glass companies and key vendors in the supply chain to develop cutting-edge dynamic electrochromic windows (“eWindows”) enabled by Argotec’s specialty thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) interlayer film. eWindows dynamically tint on demand, enhancing energy efficiency, comfort, and the passenger or user experience in automotive and architectural applications.

This agreement secures a significant volume of Argotec specialty TPU interlayer film, a critical component in Miru’s eWindow stack. The joint technology delivers optical clarity, durability, and manufacturability for next-generation eWindow systems.

The purchase order follows extensive co-development and materials testing between Mativ and Miru, signifying a key step forward in their strategic collaboration. A recent highlight in the partnership was the successful fabrication of one of the world’s largest electrochromic sunroof devices – a compound-curved prototype measuring 1.5 m x 1.6 m – demonstrating scalability for next-generation vehicle design.

“This order reflects our confidence in the market demand for Miru’s exciting eWindow technology and our shared commitment to customer-driven innovation platforms,” said Ryan Elwart, Group President of Mativ. “Argotec’s advanced films are engineered for the performance needs of smart glazing, and we are proud to support Miru in scaling electrochromic glass for the future of mobility.”

“This announcement marks a major step forward in our supply chain readiness,” said Curtis Berlinguette, Founder and CEO of Miru. “Our partnership with Mativ ensures we have access to proven, scalable interlayer materials that meet the optical and mechanical performance standards of our eWindow system. We are excited to deepen this collaboration as we scale toward full production.”

Argotec and Miru will showcase their joint solution at Glass Performance Days (GPD) 2025 in Tampere, Finland (June 10 – 12). Attendees are invited to visit the booth (F9) to see the eWindow technology in action. The companies will also be hosting a networking mixer during GPD, bringing together innovators and industry leaders to explore the future of smart glass.

SOURCE: Mativ