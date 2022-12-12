MathWorks Simulink products now support Infineon’s latest AURIX™ TC4x family of automotive microcontrollers

MathWorks and Infineon Technologies AG today announced a hardware support package for the MathWorks Simulink® products for Infineon’s latest AURIX™ TC4x family of automotive microcontrollers

MathWorks and Infineon Technologies AG today announced a hardware support package for the MathWorks Simulink® products for Infineon’s latest AURIX™ TC4x family of automotive microcontrollers. Automotive engineers designing advanced electric vehicles, sensor fusion, and radar signal processing functions can use the hardware support package, even before silicon is available. With the package, they can validate use cases, rapidly and automatically generate the embedded software, and test algorithms.

“Our newest AURIX TC4x microcontroller family will give customers unparalleled real-time safety and security performance,” said Marco Cassol, Director of Microcontroller Product Marketing for ADAS, Chassis and EE Architecture applications at Infineon Technologies. “Support for these chips from the widely used MathWorks capabilities for model-based design enables engineers to get an earlier start on pre-silicon software development and automate code generation to accelerate that development. The resulting time-to-market benefits could significantly impact our customers’ success.”

“This close collaboration with Infineon will enable our mutual customers to accelerate the pace of development of electric vehicle systems,” said Jim Tung, MathWorks Fellow. “Engineers can tackle complex systems while managing risk, with an improved understanding of system-level behavior, continuous verification, and a digital thread to requirements. We are proud to contribute to these activities that help make vehicles cleaner, more efficient, and more reliable.”

The MathWorks and Infineon partnership delivers capabilities that enable automotive engineers to accelerate the development of electric vehicle and driver-assistance functions. These capabilities simplify the development of increasingly complex automotive systems. Model-based design with MATLAB® and Simulink® can accelerate embedded-system development and verification by 30 to 40 percent over traditional approaches, making the seamless support of Infineon’s automotive microcontrollers valuable for engineers and researchers.

This is the latest in a series of collaborations between Infineon and MathWorks. Another recent example is the inclusion of Infineon’s SPICE models for the OptiMOS™ 5 MOSFET devices in MathWorks’ Simscape™ physical modeling environment, enabling faster design and effective control of electric motors for powertrain and cooling, pumps, and other automotive control features to increase efficiency and decrease CO 2 emissions.

SOURCE: Infineon