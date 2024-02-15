Massimo Frascella becomes new Head of Design at Audi

Audi Design sets the course for coming generations of models

Massimo Frascella is the new Head of Audi Design. On June 1, he is scheduled to succeed Marc Lichte, who will take a new role within the group. Frascella, alumnus of the Istituto d`Arte Applicata & Design in Turin, began his career at Stile Bertone. Positions at Ford Motor Company and Kia followed. Since 2011, Frascella (52) held leading roles at Jaguar Land Rover, most recently as Head of Design for both brands.

Massimo Frascella: “Joining Audi is a very special moment for me. I am deeply honored to assume the role of Chief Creative Officer and to guide such a talented team in shaping the future of the brand to new heights of innovation and distinction. I believe in the emotional power of design to inspire, connect, and drive change, and I am here to nurture and promote creativity as the beating heart of our brand.”

Frascella’s philosophy: “Simplicity is the essence of my approach to design. I am passionate about creating designs that are free from superfluous ornaments and do not merely follow trends. Instead, we will rely on a timeless and sophisticated design language.”

Together with Massimo Frascella, the company is now setting the course for the coming generations of Audi models. Over the coming years, multiple surges in technological innovation are set to decisively change shapes and functions across all vehicle segments. For this reason, Audi has recently restructured its design department to report directly to the Chairman of the Board of Management.

Gernot Döllner sketches out his goal: “Design has always been part of the brand’s core, of the DNA of the Audi brand. That is why, especially during this phase of technological transformation, ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ must be visible and tangible in the interior and exterior of all coming series models. Massimo Frascella will ensure Audi vehicles are going to embody the brand’s identity through an unmistakable and emotional design language. Clarity, precision, and perfect proportions are at the center of his design philosophy – qualities that seamlessly fit into the image of the Audi brand.”

Predecessor Marc Lichte headed Audi Design since 2014. Born in 1969 in Arnsberg/Sauerland, Germany, he joined Audi from Volkswagen AG, where he led the Exterior Design Studio. Lichte’s time at Audi saw new generations of serial best sellers introduced as well as the brand’s first standalone electric model series – the Audi e-tron, the e-tron GT, and the Q4 model family.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner emphasizes: “Together with his team, Marc Lichte shaped the evolution of the brand’s design into the age of electric mobility. We thank Marc for having been a creative mind and visionary for the face of the brand for a decade.”

SOURCE: Audi