Maserati reveals new Ghibli and presents Levante, Quattroporte, Granturismo and Grancabrio MY18 at Frankfurt Motor Show

Maserati presents its most complete and ultimately upgraded product portfolio at IAA Cars 2017 in Frankfurt. Starting from the new Ghibli, which has adopted a new range strategy and features a significant exterior restyling, all Maserati models have been thoroughly upgraded, adopting additional high-tech contents.

The new Ghibli as well as the Levante MY18 are now available in GranLusso and GranSport trims, previously introduced in the Quattroporte range. Ghibli and Quattroporte now feature Adaptive full LED headlights with glare free high-beam, based on Matrix technology for Ghibli, developed in collaboration with Magneti Marelli Automotive Lighting, and on L-shape technology for Quattroporte. Both Maserati sedans are fitted with power upgraded 3.0L V6 petrol engines and with the new, performance enhancing Integrated Vehicle Control system (IVC), developed by Bosch in collaboration with Maserati.

For the first time Maserati introduces Electric Power Steering (EPS), enabling new Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) with active functions. EPS has replaced hydraulic power steering on both Maserati sedans, as well as on the Levante MY18, providing better handling and comfort, while retaining the razor-sharp steering feel that is typical to every Maserati.

The iconic GranTurismo and GranCabrio MY18 have been elegantly restyled for improved aerodynamic performance, while featuring an upgraded interior with brand new driver interface and state-of-the art infotainment system.

Two souls of Ghibli

The new Ghibli sports sedan – the best-selling vehicle in the history of Maserati with over 70,000 cars delivered in 70 countries since 2013 – makes its European Premiere at IAA Cars 2017 featuring a significant exterior restyling and a rich array of hi-tech contents. Two new distinctive trims, GranLusso and GranSport, have been included in the model range, following a strategy inaugurated by the Quattroporte in 2016. Each trim uses its own voice to bring out the elegance and sporty performance unique to Maserati.

The Ghibli GranLusso is distinguished by enhanced exterior finish and a luxurious interior with Ermenegildo Zegna silk upholstery. The Ghibli GranSport was conceived to reflect Maserati’s racing heritage displaying sportier exterior design and interior contents. The Ghibli GranLusso and GranSport are available for all powertrain versions and feature Adaptive full LED headlights with glare free Matrix high-beam, a first for Maserati.

The Maserati Design Centre in Turin has given a clear identity to each of the newly-introduced trims, primarily by restyling the front and rear bumpers. These aerodynamically optimised changes accentuate the original’s sporty yet luxurious style. The aerodynamic efficiency of the new Ghibli has improved by 7%, reducing the drag coefficient to 0.29 from 0.31.

The top-range Ghibli S and S Q4 versions now deliver 430 hp and 580 Nm peak torque, 20 hp and 30 Nm more than the previous model year. The increased power output gives the Maserati sedan a top speed of 286 km/h and even better acceleration. The new Ghibli S accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds, while the Ghibli S Q4, with the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, needs only 4.7 seconds (MY17 respectively in 5.0 and 4.8 seconds).

The new Ghibli has adopted the Integrated Vehicle Control system (IVC), which helps to prevent vehicle instability, providing enhanced active safety, improved driving dynamics and an even more thrilling performance.

The introduction of the Electric Power Steering (EPS) is another first for Maserati. This improves the car’s handling and comfort, better supports the driving modes and enables the newly-introduced active functions of the Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS), while retaining the classically Maserati razor-sharp steering feel.

The new Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) are available as an option in the Ghibli. In addition to the existing features, they now include active functions like Highway Assist (HA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA) and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR, based on Mobileye technology).

Faithful to its DNA, the new Ghibli range offers unmistakable class, top-quality performance and a stylish yet comfortable driving experience.

The Maserati of SUVs

In 2016, the launch of the Levante, the first ever SUV in the over 100-year history of Maserati, was a turning point for the Trident, introducing it into the world’s largest luxury segment. At IAA Cars 2017, Maserati presents the Levante MY18 that has adopted a new range strategy with two distinct new trims: the luxury-orientated GranLusso and the red-blooded GranSport.

The Maserati of SUVs was engineered to excite the sport-focused drivers by making extensive use of lightweight materials, as well as boasting an ideal 50:50 weight distribution and the segment’s lowest centre of gravity. These features delivered unparalleled agility in the high-end SUV class as well as remarkable comfort on rough roads and great handling on low-grip surfaces.

The Levante MY18 has also adopted Electric Power Steering (EPS) that provides an even more thrilling driving experience – both on- and off-road. EPS enables an enhanced Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) package, which includes new active functions such as Highway Assist (HA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA) and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR).

Ultimately refined Quattroporte

The Quattroporte MY18 makes its debut in Frankfurt with significant upgrades and new high-tech contents, aiming to carry on its success story for the years to come. The headlights have adopted Adaptive full LED technology that provides remarkably better visibility, cooler light, glare-free high beam functionality and double extended lamp life.

The Quattroporte MY18 retains its top status in the high-end saloon segment featuring power upgraded 3.0L V6 petrol engines, the new Integrated Vehicle Control system (IVC) and Electric Power Steering (EPS) that enables active ADAS like Highway Assist (HA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA) and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR).

In terms of outright performance, the Quattroporte S & S Q4 are further improved, delivering now 430 hp power output and 580 Nm peak torque, respectively 20 hp and 30 Nm more than in the previous model year. The increased power output grants the Maserati flagship sedan a top speed of 288 km/h and even better acceleration. The Quattroporte S accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.0”, while the Quattroporte S Q4, with the intelligent Q4 All-Wheel Drive system, needs only 4.8” for the same sprint (MY17 respectively in 5.1 and 4.9 seconds).

Iconic GranTurismo and GranCabrio

The brand-defining GranTurismo and GranCabrio models have received a substantial refresh for MY18, introducing an elegant and aerodynamically efficient restyling, improved ergonomics and a state-of-the art infotainment system.

The timeless Pininfarina design was treated with the utmost respect by the Maserati Design Centre in the restyling process, benefiting the aerodynamic efficiency of the four-seater coupė and cabriolet. As a result, the aerodynamic drag has been reduced from 0.33 to 0.32 for the GranTurismo and from 0.35 to 0.33 for the GranCabrio.

The streamlined range of each model comprises two distinct versions, Sport and MC, both equipped with the naturally aspirated 4.7L V8 engine, producing 460 hp, 520 Nm peak torque and breathtaking Maserati-signature sound.

The interior of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio offers unparalleled comfort for four adults thanks to the individual Poltrona Frau® leather seats with integrated headrests. For 2018, the sumptuous interior features a new, high resolution 8.4” capacitive touch screen and refined ergonomics. The state-of-the art infotainment system is combined with standard Harman Kardon Premium Sound system and the interior features a redesigned lower console accommodating a user-friendly double rotary knob.

Octo Maserati GranLusso and GranSport by Bulgari

Continuing its prestigious partnership with Maserati, Bulgari has created two new Octo Maserati watch models and reveals them officially at IAA Cars 2017. The new Octo Maserati GranLusso and GranSport by Bulgari are firmly focused on exclusivity and reserved for Maserati owners.

They feature retrograde minutes and jumping hours displays with a spectacular dial effect intended to recall the rev counter of a real Maserati, along with topstitched leather strap reminiscent of Maserati upholstery.

Maserati Capsule Collection by Ermenegildo Zegna

Maserati and Ermenegildo Zegna are pleased to present at Frankfurt Motor Show the new Maserati Capsule Collection inspired by the GranLusso trim, featuring a dedicated Ermenegildo Zegna fabric, now available for Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte models.

The sophisticated collection of travel-oriented clothing in microfabrics with micro nubuck details, together with the luxurious personal leather bags and accessories, are tangible representations of the craftsmanship and elegance that characterize the two Made in Italy brands. The collection also demonstrates another concrete result of the long-term partnership that was inaugurated in 2013.

