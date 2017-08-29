Maserati reveals the new Ghibli GranLusso and GranSport at Chengdu Motor Show 2017

The star of the Maserati stand at the Chengdu Motor Show 2017 was the new Ghibli, in the GranLusso and GranSport trims, each with its distinct character and exclusive contents, inaugurating the trim strategy that was introduced in the Quattroporte model a year earlier.

After four years of unparalleled success on all the international markets, the Italian sports sedan has benefited from large-scale exterior restyling, specific for each trim, to accentuate its elegance and sportiness. The meticulous design work on the front, and the changes to the rear, bumpers, have substantially improved aerodynamic efficiency, giving the two trims a strong identity in line with the Maserati brand positioning.

The new Ghibli GranLusso underlines the luxury and elegance of the Maserati sports saloon featuring enhanced exterior finish and a rich interior with Ermenegildo Zegna silk upholstery. The Ghibli GranSport was conceived to reflect Maserati’s sports heritage featuring a more aggressive exterior design and unique interior contents.

Both GranLusso and GranSport trims are available as an upgrade of all Ghibli four powertrain versions and feature adaptive full LED headlights with glare-free Matrix high-beam for even better illumination and a distinctive look.

Two more novelties introduced by Maserati on the new Ghibli are the Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) and the Electric Power Steering (EPS). The Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) is a new function of the ESP that further enhances the car’s driving dynamics and offers an even more unique, thrilling driving experience.

EPS has replaced the hydraulic steering system to allow the integration of new Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) like Highway Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist; together with Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Sign Recognition, these features are all available in the Driver Assistance package.

The Maranello built Ferrari 3.0-litre V6 Twin Turbo engine fitted on Ghibli S and S Q4 now delivers 20 hp more power and 30 Nm more torque than the previous unit. With 430 hp power output and 580 Nm peak torque, maximum speed is increased for both versions to 286 km/h and acceleration from 0-100 km/h has been improved by 0.1” to as low as 4.7” for the Ghibli S Q4 with the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system.

The Chengdu Motor Show 2017 will be open to the public until September 3rd. More than 700,000 visitors are expected to visit CDMS in the vibrant city of 10 million inhabitants, in western China.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.