Maserati presents the Levante Vulcano limited edition

Maserati’s exclusivity means that every one of its models can achieve heights that are beyond superlative. Now, Maserati presents a limited edition of its SUV: the new Levante Vulcano, produced in a series of just 150 units for the European and Asian markets.

The Vulcano limited edition is available with both the twin-turbo V6 engines, of 350 hp and 430 hp, designed by Maserati Powertrain and built at the Ferrari plant in Maranello.

The exclusive matte “Grigio Lava” shade of the exterior highlights the Trident SUV’s sporty lines to magnificent effect. The exterior look is completed by the Nerissimo pack details (dark look rear light clusters, black chrome front grille and logos, glossy black window surrounds, body-coloured door handles and burnished exhaust tailpipes), the laminated privacy windows, the 21-inch Helios wheels, also with matte finish, and the red brake calipers.

The 6-piston Brembo Dual Cast braking system guarantees excellent braking performances.

Inside the new Levante Vulcano, every finish is redolent with sporty elegance. The heated, ventilated full grain leather seats, featuring electrical adjustment with memories, complete with contrasting embroidered Trident logo on the headrest, can be ordered in black with red contrasting stitching or vice-versa, to underline the model’s “volcanic” personality.

The exclusive allure of the new Levante Vulcano limited edition is further enhanced by the interior trims in high gloss carbon fibre, also used for the gearshift paddles and the insert on the electrically adjustable sport steering wheel, and the chromed aluminium badge on the central tunnel bearing the legendary Trident, together with the new Vulcano logo and the words “one of 150“.

The standard outfit is completed by the Bowers&Wilkins premium sound system, the soft close door closure system, the front and rear parking sensors and the full-LED Matrix adaptive headlights.

SOURCE: Maserati