Maserati introduces 350hp petrol engine in the UK for Levante and Quattroporte

Maserati GB is pleased to announce that in addition to the launch of the MY19 range, the luxury Levante SUV will now benefit from the introduction of the 350hp V6 petrol engine to its line-up. The engine will also now be available to order on the Quattroporte flagship saloon and joins the 350hp already available on the executive Ghibli saloon.

Underneath the bonnet the 3.0-litre 350hp engine, available to order now, offers Maserati’s signature sound and exceptional performance. Offering the performance and comfort customers would expect of a Maserati grand tourer, the Levante, beyond its SUV practicality, reaches 0-62mph in just 6.0 seconds and has a top speed of 156 mph with a NEDC 2.0 combined consumption and CO2 emissions range of 23.5 – 24.4 mpg and 268 -270 respectively.

The 350hp Quattroporte retains its iconic Maserati sporting characteristics and accelerates from 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 167 mph with a NEDC 2.0 combined consumption and CO2 emissions range of 25.2 mpg and 259 -260 respectively.

The MY19 Maserati range was revealed at the 25th Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Levante range now showcases new contents, such as the optional Adaptive Full LED Matrix headlights and now standard Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC), which is already available on the Ghibli and Quattroporte saloons. Rather than simply correcting vehicle instability, the proactive IVC system helps prevent it, providing enhanced active safety, improved driving dynamics and an even more exciting performance.

Exterior colour ranges have also been refreshed for the MY19 range, with a choice of ten colours for the Quattroporte and 11 for each of the Ghibli and Levante models. Two new tri-coat colours are now available, developed to enhance the design of each, Rosso Potente and Blu Nobile.

Mike Biscoe, General Manager, Maserati GB commented: “We are pleased to be able to now offer the 350hp petrol engine on the Maserati Levante, which in addition to the 430hp petrol engine we introduced last year and the 275hp diesel we offered at launch, provide a much greater choice to our UK customers. The introduction of the more cost effective, entry level petrol engine is as a result of the demand in the market and we expect it to sell extremely well.”

The entry level Levante 350hp, will start at £61,425.00 OTR and the Quattroporte 350hp will start from £78,120.00 OTR and both can be further personalised with either the GranLusso or GranSport trims as well as a wide range of optional equipment including new colours, wheel designs, Pieno Fiore leather interiors as well as the new Nerissimo package.

The Levante and Quattroporte 350hp are now available to order with deliveries expected from September 2018, more information available at www.maserati.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.