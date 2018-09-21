Maserati honoured for outstanding design: Readers of auto motor und sport put Ghibli first

The readers’ choice “autonis – the best design novelty 2018” of auto motor und sport, the renowned German car magazine, is always a special indicator of the design capabilities of a car brand. During this year’s prestigious vote, readers chose the Maserati Ghibli as their number 1 in its “upper-class” segment with more than 20 percent of the 11,990 votes. Overall, readers of auto motor und sport had around 90 models to choose from.

The Ghibli sedan is one of the most important models within the Maserati range. The sporty four-door car has contributed significantly to the success of Maserati all over the world. Its dynamic appearance is shaped by the coupe-like silhouette and the large radiator grille derived from the legendary Maserati A6 GCS Berlinetta.

The Ghibli was designed at the Maserati Centro Stile in Turin. The introduction of the GranSport and GranLusso trims has made for an even more unique and individual appearance.

“Design has always played a key role for Maserati. We are very pleased that the readers of auto motor und sport have confirmed this by choosing our best performer, the Ghibli”, Piergiorgio Cecco, General Manager of Maserati Germany explained. He received the award last night at a ceremony in Stuttgart, emphasizing: “Maserati is a worldwide ambassador of excellent Italian design. The style of our vehicles combine an elegant aesthetic with a sporty aura and the finest craftsmanship.”

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a full range of unique motor cars immediately recognisable for their extraordinary personality.

Thanks to their style, technology and innate exclusivity, they satisfy the most exacting, refined tastes and are a constant point of reference in the automobile industry.

The current line-up includes the flagship Quattroporte sedan, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante “Maserati of SUVs” and the sporty GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

The range has never been more complete, offering a choice of petrol and diesel engines, rear- or All-Wheel drive, a selection of sophisticated materials and outstanding technical solutions.

With its tradition of successful automobiles, Maserati continues to redefine the concept of Italian sports motoring on an ongoing basis through design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety.

SOURCE: Maserati