Maserati GB announces corporate team restructure

As Maserati GB continues to enjoy market growth in both retail and corporate sales, the luxury Italian marque announces key Corporate Sales team restructuring, with Howard Dalziel promoted to National Corporate Sales Manager.

Howard Dalziel takes on the role as National Corporate Sales Manager, having previously been Corporate Sales Manager (South) for the iconic Italian brand. Following Howard’s appointment, Laura Heathcote-Smith joins the Maserati team as Corporate Sales Manager (South), and brings a wealth of automotive expertise to the role including corporate, fleet management, sales and vehicle finance as well as a background in aeronautical engineering.

Supported by Louise Kelly, Corporate Sales Manager (North) and Customer Contact Executive, Alexandra Cooper, Howard’s team is now at full complement, and set to continue on the success the marque has seen to date in the sector.

Despite the challenging market conditions, Maserati has seen a 23% increase in registrations year to date. This increase has been thanks in part to Maserati recently bolstering its range with two appealing corporate offerings; Maserati’s first ever SUV, Levante, and the executive Ghibli saloon.

Howard Dalziel, says, “With such a strong corporate offering it’s a great time to be in this role at Maserati. We will continue to focus our attention on the contract hire and leasing industry, the broker channels, corporate entities, data providers and of course our dealer network, with a view to securing a wider audience for Maserati’s affordably exclusive cars.”

Peter Denton, Region Manager for Maserati North Europe says, “With our corporate sales team at full strength and a highly appealing model range, thanks to the newly announced updates for the MY18 Ghibli and the recent introduction of the Levante SUV, we aim to achieve 50% of all Maserati sales in the corporate sector.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.