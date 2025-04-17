Maserati focus on Grecale: the new range expands to meet every customer’s desires

Maserati Grecale is the leading name in the commercial proposal of the Trident brand, which has decided to broaden the range of its “Everyday Exceptional” SUV with updates to the engines, interiors and bodywork, to meet all customer needs

Passion, innovation, and versatility are the ingredients in the Grecale, which together with the GranTurismo, GranCabrio, MC20, MC20 Cielo and GT2 Stradale, stands as the epitome of Italian luxury “the Maserati way”, expressing the Brand’s DNA devoted to the spirit of grand touring, with the ability to combine performance and elegance in a unique, refined and unparalleled driving experience.

With the update of the Grecale MY25 range, the commercial offering is even broader, as are the dedicated specifications: the launch of the new “Grecale” version, to add to the Modena and Trofeo variants, as well as to the Folgore, with an 100% electric powertrain.

Santo Ficili, Maserati CEO, stated: “ Grecale is a model of fundamental importance for our Brand and for the entire Maserati range. With the SUV, we wanted to expand our commercial offering to meet the needs and desires of our customers, by providing a variety of options that combine performance, elegance and innovation. This approach reflects our dedication to the consumer to meet and exceed their expectations, ensuring that each of our models epitomises the excellence of Italian luxury: our network is ready to ensure the very best selection, purchasing and assistance experience”.

New Maserati Grecale line-up

The new “Grecale” version is exceptional in everyday life thanks to the 300-CV 4-cylinder mild hybrid engine1 and the numerous luxury details in terms of both aesthetics and comfort, including 20” diamond-cut wheel rims, premium leather interior and 12-way heated comfort seats.

Conversely, the Modena version – equipped with a 330-CV (325 hp) 4-cylinder mild hybrid – stands out for its sporty aesthetic orientation, including 21” Diamond wheels, Matrix headlights, limited-slip differential and adaptive suspension. In the meantime, the Trofeo version continues as the most extreme performance-oriented variant, with a 530-CV (525 hp) V6 Nettuno engine. Finally, the Grecale Folgore is the first 100% electric SUV in Maserati history, equipped with a 105-kWh battery with an output of 410 kW.

An increasingly captivating and rich colour palette

Luxury brand positioning means providing the opportunity to choose: Maserati always focuses every decision on the customer and the entire Grecale range serves as but one example.

Precisely for this reason, the colour palette has been renewed and expanded: up to 11 body colours are now available, in addition to the many customisation options offered by the Maserati Fuoriserie Programme, which includes nine solid and metallic colours (including the new Blu Pastello and Giallo Genio Gloss), thirteen three- and four-layer proposals (including the new Dark Aurora Boreale and Gold Venus) and four matte colours (the latter including Digital Aurora Matte).

Maserati resembles a haute-couture brand and has also come up with a spring collection dedicated to the most vibrant colour combinations, the standouts among which include bodywork in Orange Devil, paired with black brake callipers and an interior in Sport Premium Ice/Black leather.

Interiors and trim more than ever devoted to attention to detail

Everything in the Grecale exudes attention to detail: opening its doors is like entering a world of comfort and style with prestigious materials enhancing the surfaces, together with the quest for unique graphics and colours, extended in the new MY2025 range into even more of a wealth of combinations.

There are five seat configurations, including the brand-new Premium Leather Chocolate and Sport Leader Black Blue options, as well as eleven Fuoriserie seating options, which can be combined with two standard interior finishes and four others from the customisation programme.

The interiors begin with the focus on contemporary architectural language, also found in the details of the exteriors with a rich choice of five types of rims, paired with brake callipers in five colours, one of which is custom-made.

The trim levels thus become exciting by offering over 2,000 combinations as standard, with infinite possibilities when drawing on the Fuoriserie programme.

Services and accessories for the utmost luxury experience

Driving a Maserati gives you the opportunity to enjoy the very best of experiences thanks to the comprehensive range of services and accessories available to the customer.

Starting from March 2025, the Brand offers its customers the opportunity to combine multiple service contacts into a single shopping experience known as “Bundle”2, making it possible to take advantage of everything they need with an all-encompassing experience and at a more competitive price than purchasing each service individually.

The service contracts designed for the new Grecale 2025 range also include the Maserati Extended Warranty, with the same coverage as the contractual warranty for up to five years from the date of registration, with no mileage limits; Extra10, an option to extend the warranty on the car’s transmission components for up to ten years with no mileage limits, plus additional benefits on original spare parts and accessories; the Brake package, to benefit from a complete brake replacement service, designed to guarantee driving safety and exceptional performance; Pick-up & Delivery, a service at your favourite official dealership that takes care of picking up and returning the car to the customer’s address; the Courtesy Car service, to continue driving a Maserati even when your car is being worked on at the dealership.

Finally, worth a mention is the Maintenance Premium programme, covering the former three services, and Maintenance 103, to extend coverage until the tenth service. Both of these include thorough checks, components and parts subject to wear and tear as indicated in the vehicle maintenance manual.

Last but not least, there is no shortage of accessories to enhance the beauty and functionality of the SUV and accompany the driver in their “everyday exceptional” experience. Accessories for leisure, families and other requirements provide the option to choose functional and aesthetic details perfect for every experience or driving need, for children, bike/ski/snowboard racks and countless accessories for pets.

The new Grecale has already set out on its journey

To celebrate Grecale, Maserati has organised the Grecale Urban Tour in Italy, an event that combines automotive excellence with artistic vision. Kicking off in May, the roadshow includes exhibitions at contemporary art galleries and museums in major Italian cities, such as Turin, Rome and Milan, where the SUV will be presented as a work of art in motion. This project transforms the everyday driving experience into something extraordinary and aims to engage a sophisticated audience, made up of collectors, enthusiasts, experts and every fan of “beauty”.

The experience surrounding the Maserati Grecale does not end there: indeed, the entire network of Maserati dealerships is ready to fulfil the customer’s wishes, not only in the purchasing process but also in service assistance.

1 The new “Grecale” version delivers 300 CV in all regions and countries, except in North America and South Korea where the 330-CV version is available.

2 “Bundle” now available in Europe, Overseas and South Korea markets

3 Currently valid in Europe, Overseas and South Korea.

SOURCE: Maserati