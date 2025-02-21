Maserati completes GranCabrio range at The I.C.E. St. Moritz

World premieres of new 490-CV GranCabrio and one-of-a-kind GranCabrio Trofeo ONE of ONE – THE I.C.E.

The Maserati GranCabrio range is the leading light at The I.C.E. St. Moritz where, on Friday 21 February 2025, the GranCabrio was presented in its new 490-CV version. Already available on the GranTurismo that completes the range, this engine combines the performance and comfort characteristic of the coupé version with the option of driving in the open air. Also unveiled was the one-of-a-kind GranCabrio Trofeo ONE of ONE – THE I.C.E., designed as part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme.

GranCabrio, Maserati’s luxury cabriolet, also with an output of 490-CV

The spirit of the open-air “Italian grand tourer” and the performance typical of the Modena brand are the leading lights in an extremely comprehensive offering, the broadest ever proposed for the Maserati convertible. It is now available both with the TWIN TURBO combustion engine in the 490-CV versions and in the 550-CV Trofeo version, and with the 100% electric Folgore powertrain.

At The I.C.E, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and the most famous frozen lake in the Engadin region of Switzerland, the GranCabrio on display features Verde Giada body colour, black brake callipers, 20” (front) and 21” (rear) wheels with Crio (Imola) diamond-cut gloss black design. The interior is in ice-coloured perforated full-grain leather, with the Maserati Trident logo embroidered on the headrest. The specifications of the model on display – Sonus faber high premium sound system with 19 speakers – is complemented by 3D carbon-fibre finishes and adaptive full LED headlights with a dark finish.

This version of the GranCabrio is a style icon and the perfect interpreter of the purest performance thanks to refined details such as the retractable soft top, to enjoy the best open-air experience, space for four true seats with the comfort required even for long journeys, whereas the 490-CV 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno Twin Turbo enables the car to reach 300 km/h, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds.

As with the Trofeo, the 490-CV also comes with all-wheel drive (AWD) as standard and air suspension, to ensure the utmost performance without sacrificing comfort in full “granturismo” spirit, even in the open air.

Maserati always focuses every decision-making process on the customer and the entire GranCabrio range is only one example of this: to fulfil the wishes of the most discerning, the colour palette has been revamped and extended with a particular elegance, as in hues such as Verde Giada.

Plus, to satisfy more sporty customers, from March orders will be open at the Trident’s official dealer network for the new Sports Exhaust, providing the GranTurismo and GranCabrio Trofeo range with purer and more adrenaline-fuelled sounds, to emphasise some of the brand’s iconic features: the unmistakable sound and racing DNA.

GranCabrio Trofeo ONE of ONE – THE I.C.E.

Maserati is synonymous with Italian luxury around the world and to epitomise this concept at 2025’s The I.C.E St. Moritz, the special GranCabrio Trofeo ONE of ONE – THE I.C.E. has been unveiled, as an exclusive car created as part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme.

Dedicated to winter charm, the GranCabrio Trofeo ONE of ONE – THE I.C.E. features a customised exterior in an exclusive body colour created specifically, known as Ice Liquid tri-coat, a rich and refined three-layer paint that brings to mind the setting of the frozen lake on which the car was unveiled to the public for the first time.

To complete the exterior, specific badges and contrasting side air intakes in Gloss White finish, as well as forged wheels with Astreo design, paired with gloss blue brake callipers. To finish off the customisation, the Blue Marine soft top, which opens to reveal the beautiful ice-coloured leather interior and 3D touch carbon-fibre finishes.

Maserati features at THE I.C.E. 2025

The House of the Trident is the leading light at one of the most glamorous events in the winter season.

Snowy landscapes, glamour and engines. The I.C.E. is not only a competition, it is a unique event of its kind, combining culture, entertainment and driving in extreme conditions, serving as an unmissable opportunity for car enthusiasts, collectors and mere fans of the automotive world.

Maserati has “broken the ice” by shining the spotlights on its range, in the spirit of “Italian grand touring” and the Trident’s performance.

GranTurismo and GranCabrio, with all-wheel drive as standard in all versions, are the protagonists on snowy roads and in driving activities on ice, combining performance and uncompromising driving pleasure even in the most difficult conditions.

Grecale has invaded the streets of St. Moritz, whereas the MCXtrema and the new Maserati GT2 Stradale are on display to emphasise the brand’s racing and competitive DNA.

Finally, when it comes to vintage cars, a Maserati 6CM and a Maserati 200 SI are taking part in the International Concours of Elegance.

