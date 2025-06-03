Maserati at Motor Valley Fest 2025 for year of the trident

GT2 Stradale a leading name at the event dedicated to automotive excellence

Maserati is ready to return to the spotlight at the Motor Valley Fest, an iconic open-air event and tribute to the excellence of the Land of Motors in Emilia-Romagna, due to bring to life the city of Modena from 5 to 8 June.

In a symbolic year when the brand is celebrating its iconic logo, Maserati is once again emphasising its link with its home city for over 80 years.

After recently announcing the return of production of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio to the Modena plant on Viale Ciro Menotti (thus soon to become a luxury hub in the production of super sports cars), Maserati is opening the doors of the production site to welcome enthusiasts from all over the world and invade the city with a programme packed with experiences to combine heritage, innovation and the most beautiful cars in the range.

The festival is an opportunity to admire the new GT2 Stradale in Powder Nude livery, on show in the main display in Piazza Roma. In the meantime, on the nearby Motor1 stand is a GranCabrio Folgore, the 100% electric convertible with 800V technology by Maserati, in the Orange Devil body colour.

Both super sports cars are symbols of the House of the Trident’s “made in Modena”; indeed, the GT2 Stradale, together with the MC20 and MC20 Cielo, is produced in the city’s historic plant, whereas production of the GranCabrio – together with its sibling the GranTurismo – will move here starting from Q4 2025.

The site on Viale Ciro Menotti is the beating heart of the brand. Therefore, during the Festival we will be opening the doors of the Showroom to the public for events, special promotions at the Maserati Store and Factory Tours.

Visits on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June can be booked between 10:00 and 19:00 (reservations via the https://maseratifactorytour.modenatur.it/ website), for a journey through the brand’s past and future.

The weekend is also dedicated to two special events with the passing of the convoy for the 4th Moto & Supercars Motor Valley Fest, and the parade entitled “Mini vs Abarth: the challenge taken back up at the Motor Valley Fest”.

SOURCE: Maserati