Maruti Suzuki’s advanced telematics technology, Suzuki Connect, now also available in ARENA

Enhanced customer’s driving experience with security features and emergency alerts

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today introduced its advanced intelligent telematics technology, Suzuki Connect, for the vehicles in its ARENA channel also. Launched in 2018 in NEXA, Suzuki Connect is an advanced telematics solution that offers connected car experience to Maruti Suzuki car owners by using cloud-based services along with over-the-air updates.

Suzuki Connect is engineered, designed, developed and tested basis rigorous research and practical learnings from driving habits, conditions and challenges. Built on the pillar of People Technology, ‘Suzuki-Connect’ utilizes a Telematics Control Unit (TCU), which exchanges information through cellular network with a centralised cloud-based server connected with the customer through Smartphone App. One of the significant features of ‘Suzuki-Connect is that it is difficult to tamper with, as it is well concealed and deeply embedded inside the vehicle

Suzuki Connect enhances user’s on-road driving experience through features like security alerts, geo-fence, vehicle status, navigate to car and many more.

It empowers customers to be better informed with dynamic attributes like live vehicle tracking, driving analytics report, functional alerts and road side assistance. Enhancing customer’s digital journey, Suzuki Connect Smartphone App is available on both iOS and Android platforms. Suzuki Connect is available as a Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessory across Maruti Suzuki’s extensive passenger vehicles sales network of over 2,800 showrooms in more than 2,000 cities.

Introducing Suzuki Connect, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “In today’s technology-savvy world, it is very important to stay connected as it provides reassurance, a sense of security and peace of mind. Suzuki Connect aims to bridge this need-gap, by giving an advanced and digitalised experience to our customers. Built on the intelligent telematics technology, Suzuki Connect aims to increase user experience through its advanced features.”

He added, “Since its launch at NEXA, Suzuki Connect has been well-appreciated by over 50,000 NEXA customers. A nationwide extensive study was undertaken to understand the challenges faced by the car owners on a daily basis and their expectations from these solutions, like receiving alerts for Tow Away, Intrusion & AC Idling etc. Suzuki Connect empowers customers with convenience at their fingertips thus enhancing their car ownership experience. We are optimistic that it will be successful with our ARENA customers as well.”

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki