Maruti Suzuki to proactively recall 40,453 units of Eeco

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today proactively announced to voluntarily undertake a recall for Eeco vehicles manufactured between November 4th 2019 and February 25th 2020, and few Eeco vehicles in which headlamp has been replaced in the field.

The Company will inspect 40,453 units of Eeco for a possible issue of standard symbol missing on the head lamp. Any action, if required, shall be undertaken free of cost.

Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealers in due course of time.

Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Company website www.marutisuzuki.com and fill in their vehicles chassis number (MA3 followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki