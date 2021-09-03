Maruti Suzuki to proactively recall 181,754 units of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6

As a responsible corporate, keeping in mind customer safety, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced to proactively undertake a recall of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6

As a responsible corporate, keeping in mind customer safety, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced to proactively undertake a recall of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6. This is to inspect for a possible defect in 181,754 units of these models manufactured between 4th May 2018 to 27th October 2020.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

In the interest of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection/replacement of Motor Generator Unit, free of cost. Affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops.

The replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November 2021. Till then, customers are requested to avoid driving in water logged areas and direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in vehicle.

Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Company websites www.marutisuzuki.com (for Ertiga and Vitara Brezza) or www.nexaexperience.com (for Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross) and fill-in their vehicle’s chassis number (MA3, followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki