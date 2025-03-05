Maruti Suzuki to implement Integrated Traffic Management System in partnership with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana

Approximately 400 cameras will be installed at 23 junctions across 40 kilometer road stretches in Gurugram as part of the project

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) as part of its CSR initiatives has partnered with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana (a Society belonging to Haryana State Police) to implement an Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in the city. The ITMS will be installed and maintained at 23 junctions across 4 road stretches covering 40 kilometers in Gurugram aided by ~400 cameras and radar system. This project is funded as a CSR initiative by MSIL. The ITMS for these cameras will be set up by Maruti Suzuki and integrated with GMDA system.

Maruti Suzuki, GMDA and Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) today for this initiative.

Mr. Shyamal Misra, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority said, “With the rapid development of Gurugram, the challenges associated with traffic have increased multi-fold in the city. I am sure that Maruti Suzuki’s initiative will be helpful in effectively detecting traffic violations, improving law enforcement, and enhancing road safety.”

Recognising Maruti Suzuki’s road safety initiatives, Mr. Vikas Arora, IPS, Police Commissioner, Gurugram, said, “The stretches identified as part of this initiative have high traffic density and proportionately high traffic violations. The advanced technology solution by Maruti Suzuki will help us digitally capture the violations and eliminate subjectivity. This will help enhance surveillance on these road stretches and improve road safety in Gurugram. In addition, it will also be useful in detection and prevention of crimes.” Mr. Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We thank GMDA and Gurugram police for entrusting us with this responsibility to strengthen the traffic enforcement process in Gurugram. Our initiative will support the Gurugram Police to promote road safety and create a culture of compliance and safe driving.” Mr. Bharti added, “Road accident is an area of grave concern in India. Over 1.7 lakh lives were lost in road accidents in 2023 in the country. This translates to one death every three minutes.1 Human errors are a prominent cause of road accident fatalities. Electronic traffic surveillance and subsequent enforcement of road safety regulations will discourage dangerous driving and traffic violations. Over time, this will lead to improved compliance in the city.”

