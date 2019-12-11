Maruti Suzuki ties-up with Federal Bank for dealer and retail car financing

In August 2019, MSIL had inducted Federal Bank as an approved partner for dealer inventory funding. The latest tie-up for retail financing to customers will further offer comprehensive loan access facilities to Maruti Suzuki dealers as well as customers.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (M&S), MSIL said, “We are extremely delighted and confident that our collaboration with Federal Bank for providing retail financing solution will further benefit our customers. Federal Bank’s extensive presence pan India and strong presence in Kerala and its neighbouring states will help us expand our customer base. Both Maruti Suzuki and Federal Bank are committed to deliver the best customer experience and create delight.”