Maruti Suzuki Super Carry becomes first model in its segment* to introduce Electronic Stability Program (ESP®)

India’s most powerful mini truck** now features ESP®, along with an array of advanced safety enhancements, including front disc brakes, reverse parking sensors, and seat belt reminders, ensuring superior safety and added convenience on every drive

India’s most powerful mini truck**, Maruti Suzuki Super Carry now comes with ESP®, a sophisticated system with seven safety functions designed to safeguard both the driver and cargo, delivering enhanced stability and preventing rollovers. These include Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) to prevent wheel lock-up, and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) to optimize braking across varying loads. Engine Drag Control (EDC) prevents wheel slip during sudden deceleration, while Traction Control System (TCS) maintains superior grip on slippery surfaces. Rollover Prevention steps in during critical moments, Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) boosts braking power in emergencies and Electronic Stability Program (ESP®) ensures superior stability around sharp turns. With these features, the Super Carry offers unrivalled reliability and peace of mind, ensuring not just vehicle safety but also stability for both business and family.

Commenting about the latest safety addition, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to deliver vehicles that empower businesses with power, efficiency, safety, and reliability. The introduction of the Electronic Stability Program (ESP®) in the Super Carry underscores our commitment to innovation and customer safety. Trusted for its power, comfort, low maintenance, and profitability, the Super Carry continues to be the ideal partner for our commercial customers. We thank them for their trust and look forward to driving their success together.”

With its powerful engine and impressive load-carrying capacity, the Super Carry has already earned its place as a trusted ally for businesses across India. Now, with the addition of the cutting-edge Electronic Stability Program (ESP®), it sets a new standard in safety and reliability. This enhancement not only reinforces the Super Carry’s reputation as a dependable vehicle, but also reflects Maruti Suzuki’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the commercial vehicle segment.

Built for those who value superior quality and performance, the Super Carry, powered by Maruti Suzuki’s advanced 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, and five-speed manual transmission, ensures superior performance and efficiency. Available at 370+ commercial outlets across 270 cities, this all-round mini truck redefines utility and is a practical offering used across multiple applications including e-commerce, courier, FMCG, and goods distribution amongst others.

ESP® is the registered trademark of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

*Based on JATO Dynamics’ study dated January 15, 2025, conducted for all fuel type segment vehicles with GVW less than or equal to 2 Tonnes.

**Based on JATO Dynamics’ study dated July 15, 2024, conducted for petrol & CNG segment vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of up to 2 tonnes.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki