Maruti Suzuki strengthens its performance-driven & bigger engine portfolio launches 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine with 6-speed transmission in New Ciaz

Encouraged by the success of its 1.5 litre K15 Petrol Engine in New Ciaz and All New Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki today further beefs up its Engine portfolio with the introduction of a new 1.5-litre DDiS 225 Diesel engine. This marks company’s full-fledge entry into the market with bigger Engines of 1.5 litre capacity.

Developed in-house, the 1.5 litre Engine offers improved performance, best in class fuel efficiency, enhanced torque and power with refined NVH performance to thrill customers seeking higher performance cars from Maruti Suzuki.

Sharing his thoughts on the new offering, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki said “Maruti Suzuki has always re-defined the Indian auto industry with its revolutionary offerings. The all -new aluminium 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine is yet another testament of the same. This new engine offers an optimum balance of enhanced performance with best in class fuel efficiency. The new engine showcases our commitment to provide products that capture performance aspirations of our young customers. We are confident that introduction of this new engine will further strengthen our portfolio and help in popularity of our cars.”

Performance inspired New 1.5-litre DDiS 225 Diesel engine:

Improved Engine performance: The new powertrain is developed to deliver enhanced performance, with a peak torque of 225Nm@1500-2500rpm and maximum power of 70kW@4000rpm.

Improved Low end torque: The 1.5 litre DDiS 225 Diesel engine comes with a high efficiency turbo charger which generates higher low-end torque through optimization, which makes city driving completely effortless.

Refined NVH characteristics: The use of a Dual Mass Flywheel (DMF) along with optimized compression ratio reduces engine fluctuations & contributes to superior NVH performance, thereby giving a comfortable driving experience.

Best-in-class Fuel efficiency: Use of light-weight aluminium casted cylinder head and block along with optimized engine calibration contributes to improved fuel efficiency.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki