Maruti Suzuki service network strongest with 4,000+ touch-points

Maruti Suzuki India today announced that its service network has crossed 4,000 touch-points across the country covering 1989 towns and cities. This is the widest service network offered by any automobile brand in the country.

With customer focus in mind, Maruti Suzuki has added 208 new service workshops in 2020-21, despite tough conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said, “We have established a relationship of high trust with customers over the past three decades. The creation of over 4000 service touch-points is a testimony to our commitment for Customer Convenience and Customer First approach. We have also brought several innovations such as the Quick Response Team, Service on Wheels, among others, to cater to the different needs of the customers. These efforts have helped us especially in the extraordinary times of the pandemic to service the customer vehicles.”

An array of innovative facilities offered by Maruti Suzuki Service:

Service on Wheels: It is a smart workshop on the move to offer customers the option of availing Maruti Suzuki service at their doorsteps. Service on Wheels is equipped with all modern tools and technologies to undertake service, repairs and other related jobs for all Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles. Service on wheels is 200+ units strong and spread across 124 towns and cities.

Transparency via digital communication: All communications regarding repair estimates, time to be taken to service the vehicle etc. are informed digitally to customers. For any new repairs which the customer is unaware of, he/she gets a communication in line with the details seeking permission to go ahead with the job. This service brings transparency and speeds up the approval system besides being non-intrusive into the customer’s time.

Quick Response Team (QRT): In a move to offer faster on-road assistance for customers’ cars, a first-of-its-kind integrated service initiative, the Quick Response Team (QRT) on bikes has been rolled out in 249 cities. Currently, Maruti Suzuki has a fleet of over 780+ emergency service vehicles (bikes and four-wheelers) with expert technicians who have served over 1.14 Lakh customers in this pandemic year.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki