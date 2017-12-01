Maruti Suzuki sales November 2017

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 154,600 units in November 2017, growing 14.1% over the same period of last fiscal. This includes 145,300 units in the domestic market and 9,300 units of exports. The Company had sold a total of 135,550 units in November 2016.

The sales figures for November 2017 are given below:

Category : Sub-segment Models November Till November April’16 – March’17 2017 2016 % Change 2017-18 2016-17 % Change A: Mini Alto, WagonR 38,204 38,886 -1.8% 290,421 280,474 3.5% 413,981 A: Compact Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S 65,447 49,431 32.4% 493,173 378,037 30.5% 584,850 A: Super Compact Dzire Tour – 3,017 – – 23,312 – 32,612 A: Mid-Size Ciaz 4,009 5,433 -26.2% 42,251 43,403 -2.7% 64,448 TOTAL A: PASSENGER CARS 107,660 96,767 11.3% 825,845 725,226 13.9% 1,095,891 B: Utility vehicles Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza 23,072 17,215 34.0% 170,702 127,182 34.2% 195,741 C: Vans Omni, Eeco 13,565 12,238 10.8% 105,353 102,783 2.5% 152,009 TOTAL DOMESTIC PASSENGER VEHICLE SALES 144,297 126,220 14.3% 1,101,900 955,191 15.4% 1,443,641 Light Commercial Vehicles Super Carry 1,003 105 — 5,232 268 — 900 TOTAL Domestic Sales 145,300 126,325 15.0% 1,107,132 955,459 15.9% 1,444,541 Total Export Sales 9,300 9,225 0.8% 80,603 80,797 -0.2% 124,062 Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 154,600 135,550 14.1% 1,187,735 1,036,256 14.6% 1,568,603

