Maruti Suzuki sales November 2017

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 154,600 units in November 2017, growing 14.1% over the same period of last fiscal. This includes 145,300 units in the domestic market and 9,300 units of exports. The Company had sold a total of 135,550 units in November 2016.
The sales figures for November 2017 are given below:
|Category : Sub-segment
|Models
|November
|Till November
|April’16 – March’17
|2017
|2016
|% Change
|2017-18
|2016-17
|% Change
|A: Mini
|Alto, WagonR
|38,204
|38,886
|-1.8%
|290,421
|280,474
|3.5%
|413,981
|A: Compact
|Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S
|65,447
|49,431
|32.4%
|493,173
|378,037
|30.5%
|584,850
|A: Super Compact
|Dzire Tour
|–
|3,017
|–
|–
|23,312
|–
|32,612
|A: Mid-Size
|Ciaz
|4,009
|5,433
|-26.2%
|42,251
|43,403
|-2.7%
|64,448
|TOTAL A: PASSENGER CARS
|107,660
|96,767
|11.3%
|825,845
|725,226
|13.9%
|1,095,891
|B: Utility vehicles
|Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross,
Vitara Brezza
|23,072
|17,215
|34.0%
|170,702
|127,182
|34.2%
|195,741
|C: Vans
|Omni, Eeco
|13,565
|12,238
|10.8%
|105,353
|102,783
|2.5%
|152,009
|TOTAL DOMESTIC PASSENGER VEHICLE SALES
|144,297
|126,220
|14.3%
|1,101,900
|955,191
|15.4%
|1,443,641
|Light Commercial Vehicles
|Super Carry
|1,003
|105
|—
|5,232
|268
|—
|900
|TOTAL Domestic Sales
|145,300
|126,325
|15.0%
|1,107,132
|955,459
|15.9%
|1,444,541
|Total Export Sales
|9,300
|9,225
|0.8%
|80,603
|80,797
|-0.2%
|124,062
|Total Sales (Domestic + Export)
|154,600
|135,550
|14.1%
|1,187,735
|1,036,256
|14.6%
|1,568,603
