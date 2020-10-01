Maruti Suzuki sales in September 2020

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 160,442 units in September 2020. This is a growth of 30.8% over the same period previous year. The performance has to be seen in the context of lower base of September 2019.

Total sales include domestic sales of 150,040 units and 2,568 units for other OEMs. In addition, the Company exported 7,834 units in September 2020.

Q2 July-September FY 2020-21 Update

With total sales of 393,130 units in Q2 (FY2020-21) the Company registered a growth of 16.2% over the same period previous year, on a lower base.

H1 April-September FY 2020-21 Update

With this, the Company closed H1 i.e. April-September (FY2020-21) with total sales of 469,729 units a decline of 36.6% over H1 April-September (FY2019-20). Company’s sales performance in the first half has to be seen in conjunction with COVID-19 related disruptions.

The Company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All production and sales operations continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers.

The sales figures for September 2020 are given below:

*Clarifications: 1. S-Presso launched in September 2019.

