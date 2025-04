Surpassed annual total sales milestone of 2 million units for the 2nd consecutive year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, registered record total exports of 332,585 units in FY 2024-25. This marks a 17.5% increase over the previous year’s exports of 283,067 units.

The sales figures for March 2025 are given below:

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki