In December 2023, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 137,551 units. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 106,492 units, sales to other OEM of 4,175 units and exports of 26,884 units.

For the first time, the Company crossed annual sales milestone of 2 million units in calendar year 2023, which includes its highest ever calendar year exports of 269,046 units.

The sales figures for December 2023 are given below:

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki