Maruti Suzuki sales in August 2020

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 124,624 units in August 2020. This is a growth of 15.3% over July 2020 and 17.1% over August 2019.

Total sales include domestic sales of 115,325 units and 1,379 units for other OEMs. In addition, the Company exported 7,920 units in August 2020, a drop of 15.3% over August 2019.

The Company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All production and sales continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers.

The sales figures for August 2020 are given below:

1. XL6 launched in August 2019 and S-Presso launched in September 2019.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki