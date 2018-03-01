Maruti Suzuki sales February 2018

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 149,824 units in February 2018, growing 15.0 per cent over the same period of last fiscal. This includes 137,900 units in the domestic market and 11,924 units of exports. The Company had sold a total of 130,280 units in February 2017.
The sales figures for February 2018 are given below:
|Category : Sub-segment
|Models
|February
|Till February
|April’16 – March’17
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|2017-18
|2016-17
|% Change
|A: Mini
|Alto, WagonR
|33,789
|33,079
|2.1%
|389,672
|383,008
|1.7%
|413,981
|A: Compact
|Swift, Ignis, Celerio, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S
|65,213
|47,002
|38.7%
|679,590
|524,151
|29.7%
|584,850
|A: Super Compact
|D’Zire Tour
|—
|2,574
|—
|—
|31,446
|—
|32,612
|A: Mid-Size
|Ciaz
|4,897
|5,886
|-16.8%
|54,592
|59,530
|-8.3%
|64,448
|Total A: Passenger Cars
|103,899
|88,541
|17.3%
|1,123,854
|998,135
|12.6%
|1,095,891
|B: Utility vehicles
|Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza
|20,324
|17,863
|13.8%
|230,995
|177,430
|30.2%
|195,741
|C: Vans
|Omni, Eeco
|12,425
|14,195
|-12.5%
|141,448
|140,381
|0.8%
|152,009
|Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales
|136,648
|120,599
|13.3%
|1,496,297
|1,315,946
|13.7%
|1,443,641
|Light Commercial Vehicles
|Super Carry
|1,252
|136
|–
|8,621
|596
|–
|900
|Total Domestic Sales
|137,900
|120,735
|14.2%
|1,504,918
|1,316,542
|14.3%
|1,444,541
|Total Export Sales
|11,924
|9,545
|24.9%
|114,058
|112,298
|1.6%
|124,062
|Total Sales (Domestic + Export)
|149,824
|130,280
|15.0%
|1,618,976
|1,428,840
|13.3%
|1,568,603