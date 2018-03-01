Home > News Releases > Maruti Suzuki sales February 2018

March 1, 2018

 Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 149,824 units in February 2018, growing 15.0 per cent over the same period of last fiscal. This includes 137,900 units in the domestic market and 11,924 units of exports. The Company had sold a total of 130,280 units in February 2017.

The sales figures for February 2018 are given below:

Category : Sub-segment Models February Till February April’16 – March’17
2018 2017 % Change 2017-18 2016-17 % Change
A:  Mini Alto, WagonR 33,789 33,079 2.1% 389,672 383,008 1.7% 413,981
A: Compact Swift, Ignis, Celerio, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S 65,213 47,002 38.7% 679,590 524,151 29.7% 584,850
A: Super Compact D’Zire Tour 2,574 31,446 32,612
A: Mid-Size Ciaz 4,897 5,886 -16.8% 54,592 59,530 -8.3% 64,448
Total A: Passenger Cars 103,899 88,541 17.3% 1,123,854 998,135 12.6% 1,095,891
B: Utility vehicles Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza 20,324 17,863 13.8% 230,995 177,430 30.2% 195,741
C: Vans Omni, Eeco 12,425 14,195 -12.5% 141,448 140,381 0.8% 152,009
Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales 136,648 120,599 13.3% 1,496,297 1,315,946 13.7% 1,443,641
Light Commercial Vehicles Super Carry 1,252 136 8,621 596 900
Total Domestic Sales 137,900 120,735 14.2% 1,504,918 1,316,542 14.3% 1,444,541
Total Export Sales 11,924 9,545 24.9% 114,058 112,298 1.6% 124,062
Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 149,824 130,280 15.0% 1,618,976 1,428,840 13.3% 1,568,603
