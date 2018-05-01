Home > News Releases > Maruti Suzuki sales April 2018

Maruti Suzuki sales April 2018

May 1, 2018

The sales figures for April 2018 are given below:

 

Category:

Sub-segment

 Models April April’17 – March’18
 

 

 2018 2017 % Change
A: Mini Alto, WagonR 37,794 38,897 -2.8% 427,183
A: Compact Swift, Ignis, Celerio, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S 83,834 63,584 31.8% 748,475
A:  Mid-Size Ciaz 5,116 7,024 -27.2% 58,913
Total A: Passenger Cars  126,744 109,505 15.7% 1,234,571
B: Utility vehicles Gypsy, Ertiga,

Vitara Brezza,

S-Cross

 20,804 20,638 0.8% 253,759
C: Vans Omni, Eeco 15,886 13,938 14.0% 155,137
Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales 163,434 144,081 13.4% 1,643,467
Light Commercial Vehicles Super Carry 1,544 411 275.7% 10,033
Domestic Sales 164,978 144,492 14.2% 1,653,500
Export Sales 8,008 6,723 19.1% 126,074
Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 172,986 151,215 14.4% 1,779,574

 

