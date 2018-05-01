Maruti Suzuki sales April 2018

The sales figures for April 2018 are given below:
|Category:
Sub-segment
|Models
|April
|April’17 – March’18
|
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|A: Mini
|Alto, WagonR
|37,794
|38,897
|-2.8%
|427,183
|A: Compact
|Swift, Ignis, Celerio, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S
|83,834
|63,584
|31.8%
|748,475
|A: Mid-Size
|Ciaz
|5,116
|7,024
|-27.2%
|58,913
|Total A: Passenger Cars
|126,744
|109,505
|15.7%
|1,234,571
|B: Utility vehicles
|Gypsy, Ertiga,
Vitara Brezza,
S-Cross
|20,804
|20,638
|0.8%
|253,759
|C: Vans
|Omni, Eeco
|15,886
|13,938
|14.0%
|155,137
|Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales
|163,434
|144,081
|13.4%
|1,643,467
|Light Commercial Vehicles
|Super Carry
|1,544
|411
|275.7%
|10,033
|Domestic Sales
|164,978
|144,492
|14.2%
|1,653,500
|Export Sales
|8,008
|6,723
|19.1%
|126,074
|Total Sales (Domestic + Export)
|172,986
|151,215
|14.4%
|1,779,574
