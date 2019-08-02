Maruti Suzuki releases sketch of the all new XL6 Ahead of Launch

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki today released the first sketch of the all-new-XL6. The sketch showcases the sporty & premium design, reflecting the aspirations of urban individuals who desire a lifestyle vehicle which delivers high on functionality as well.
Building on the NEXA values of pampering, global, innovative and excitement, the XL6 is bound to appeal customers who are looking to buy a premium 3-row vehicle.
Talking about the design of the car, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki is ready to roll out the next level of excitement with the XL6, a premium MPV, at NEXA showrooms across the country. Apart from the space and functionality that the customers desire for, the all new XL6 offers a blend of sporty design and premium interiors, which will help it in establishing its niche in the MPV segment.”
SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki