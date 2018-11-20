Maruti Suzuki ramps up Vitara Brezza production to reduce waiting period

In another move to delight customers with faster deliveries of their favourite cars, Maruti Suzuki India has increased production of its blockbuster model Vitara Brezza. The production of India’s no1 SUV Vitara Brezza has increased 10% to 94,000 units during April-Oct 2018-19 compared to same months last year.

Announcing the increased production and availability of Vitara Brezza, Mr. R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki said, “The high demand for our popular models such as the Vitara Brezza is a testimony of our best in class technology, design and customer experience. With the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant operational at its full capacity of 2.5 lakh units annually in Gujarat, we are able to increase the output. We are confident that with the reduced waiting period, we will be able to enhance the car buying and ownership experience of our customers.”

In 2017-18, Maruti Suzuki sold over 1.48 lakh units of Vitara Brezza. During the first seven months (April-October) of 2018-19, the company has clocked sales of around 95,000 units of Vitara Brezza.

Launched in March 2016, Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza had become an instant hit. It has achieved the fastest 3 lakh sales mark in the SUV segment in just 28 months. It has been consistently clocking numbers much higher than several competition products put together. With Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki introduced dual-tone colours – a first in its segment, which have got high acceptance with customers. Maruti Suzuki has sold over 3.57 lakh units of Vitara Brezza cumulatively since launch.

In May 2018, Maruti Suzuki’s revolutionary two-pedal technology, Auto Gear Shift, was offered on Vitara Brezza. Auto Gear Shift has received overwhelming response from customers with its penetration as high as 49% in Mumbai and 39% in Delhi. At the same time, the exterior and interior features were upgraded to enhance the bold and sporty character of the country’s most popular SUV.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki