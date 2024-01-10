Maruti Suzuki plans more investments in Gujarat with a new greenfield plant and a fourth line in SMG

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, currently being held under the auspices of the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the President of Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Mr Toshihiro Suzuki today announced two major investments in the state of Gujarat

In the first one, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has reached an understanding* with the State of Gujarat for construction of a new automobile production plant. This new plant in Gujarat is aimed to start operation in FY2028-29. In the future, the annual production capacity is expected to become 1 million units with total investment amount of 350 billion rupees (excluding land acquisition cost). The details of location and the models to be produced will be shared in due course.

Maruti Suzuki also announced the establishment of a fourth production line in its wholly owned subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (“SMG”) by investing 32 billion rupees, in view of increasing production of electric vehicles in the future. The fourth line is expected to start operation from FY2026-27. With the completion of the fourth line, annual production capacity of SMG will increase from the current 750,000 units to 1 million units. Combined with the new plant in Gujarat, the total annual production capacity in the State of Gujarat will be 2 million units.

Maruti Suzuki plans to secure a production capacity of approximately 4 million units in India by FY2030-31 to prepare for future expansion of automobile market in India. The new plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana which is planned to start operation in 2025, the new plant in Gujarat and the fourth production line of SMG will help achieve the milestone of 4 million.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Mr Toshihiro Suzuki, said, “In this ever-growing country, we will provide a variety of sustainable mobility options by focusing on Indian customers.”

Outline of new investments

*Non-binding Memorandum of Understanding subject to the approval of the Board of Maruti Suzuki.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki