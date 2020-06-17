Maruti Suzuki partners with Karur Vysya Bank to offer consumers attractive financial schemes to own a new car

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with Karur Vysya Bank to offer consumers simpler and flexible financing schemes to own a new car.

Under the partnership with Karur Vysya Bank, Maruti Suzuki customers can avail multiple attractive finance schemes and longer repayment loan terms to own a new car. Maruti Suzuki’s vast network of 3,086 new car retail outlets across 1,964 cities and towns added with 780 branches of Karur Vysya Bank across 22 States will make these schemes accessible for consumers across India.

Speaking on the customer-centric initiative, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (M&S), Maruti Suzuki India said, “To move forward in a changing business environment, we must take action, combining customer-centered finance products with wide range of options to choose from. Our association with Karur Vysya Bank is another positive step towards providing our customers financial flexibility and ease of owning a new car. In light of current situation of fighting COVID 19 pandemic challenges, the attractive products like EMI holiday period will provide the required financial solution to the customers.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. J. Natarajan, President & COO, Karur Vysya Bank, said, “Easy availability of finance is a key driver during these times. This partnership with Maruti Suzuki is an important way to offer consumers convenience and cost-effectiveness at the same time. Karur Vysya Bank offers customers in-principle loan sanction in 15 minutes and existing customer of the bank can get their loans disbursed on the same day. The entire process from application to disbursement of the loan is digitalized with no manual intervention.”

