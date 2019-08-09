Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for its premium MPV, the XL6 at NEXA showrooms

XL6, the premium MPV from Maruti Suzuki will soon drive into NEXA showrooms across the country. Powered by the BSVI compliant K15 petrol engine with the company’s renowned progressive Smart Hybrid technology, the XL6 will be offered across two variant levels with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we have always focused on bringing out products that match the customers’ demand. The XL6 is an exclusive 6-seater premium MPV, designed to meet the aspirations of evolved and discerning NEXA customers. With XL6, we bring NEXA’s first premium MPV, which is high on comfort and convenience along with an array of safety features. The XL6 will further strengthen our NEXA products portfolio and provide our customers with a range of products from hatchbacks, Sedan, SUV and now a premium MPV at NEXA. We hope our customers enjoy the experience of our latest offering.”

Conceptualized on the 5th Generation HEARTECT platform, the XL6 comes equipped with NEXA safety shield which includes Dual front airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution), Front seatbelts with Pre-tensioner and force limiter, ISOFIX, high speed warning alert, driver/co-driver seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors as a standard fitment. Hill Hold Assist, ESP (Electronic Stability Program) are offered as standard in AT variants only.

XL6 will carve a dominating position in MPV segment with its imposing bold stance beautifully accentuated by its signature quad chamber LED headlamps. Upscale detailing on its front grille and interiors strengthens its NEXA DNA. Exquisite features like 2nd row plush captain seats, SmartPlay Studio with seamless smartphone connectivity, cruise control & many more, the XL6 has been conceptualized considering the modern customer in mind who craves for style, space and sophistication.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki