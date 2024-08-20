Maruti Suzuki offers Electronic Stability Program+ as standard safety feature in Alto K10 and S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicle portfolio* now available with Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) as a standard safety feature

In its commitment towards passenger safety, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), today, announced that the Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) will now be available across its entire passenger vehicle product portfolio* . The Alto K10 and S-Presso are the latest models to be equipped with ESP, making this crucial safety technology a standard feature across all Maruti Suzuki cars. Notably, the Company has added ESP on these models without a price increment, underscoring its attention to addressing the evolving needs of customers.

Equipping all its cars with ESP reflects Maruti Suzuki’s endeavour to democratize advanced features, delivering an exceptional value proposition to customers alongside a safer, more confident driving experience.

Commenting on this, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The addition of Electronic Stability Program+ as a standard feature on Maruti Suzuki product portfolio* aligns with our endeavour to democratize advanced features and it significantly increases the value proposition of our vehicles. This is a step towards ensuring that our customers enjoy enhanced safety through improved driving confidence regardless of the model they choose. At Maruti Suzuki, we believe that advanced technology should be accessible to all, and this reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles that cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers.”

In addition to ESP, the standard safety suite on Maruti Suzuki portfolio includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, engine immobiliser, HEARTECT Platform, collapsible steering column, etc.

How does Electronic Stability Program+ work:

The Electronic Stability Program+ system counteracts a vehicle’s skidding movements, ensuring it remains in line with its natural path of motion. The ESP system, integrating the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), and Stability Control (SC), utilizes a range of sensors to measure the vehicle’s movement. This data is then processed by an electronic control unit to calculate and adjust the vehicle’s trajectory, enhancing stability and control.

