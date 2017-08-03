Maruti Suzuki now expands Auto Gear Shift portfolio in IGNIS on Alpha trim

In yet another effort to expand the two-pedal technology in its portfolio, Maruti Suzuki India today announced the introduction of Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option in top-end Alpha trim of its premium urban compact vehicle – IGNIS.

IGNIS, which is built on a new generation rigid platform embodying Suzuki Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) for occupant protection, was launched in January 2017. Maruti Suzuki’s acclaimed AGS technology has been a game changer in the Indian automobile industry. AGS technology made two-pedal transmission more affordable, offering fuel efficiency at par with manual transmission. AGS technology is easy on maintenance and convenience.

Introducing AGS on IGNIS Alpha variant, Mr R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Our premium urban compact vehicle IGNIS has been created for millennials, a none of a kind brand in the Indian market. Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) on the IGNIS, so far offered in the Delta and Zeta trims, has been widely appreciated by customers and accounts for 27% of IGNIS sales. We are now offering AGS in the top trim as well – IGNIS Alpha. We expect this to strengthen brand IGNIS and enhance the popularity of AGS amongst millennials.”

AGS is offered in both petrol and diesel variants of IGNIS. IGNIS comes equipped with dual airbags, seatbelts with pre-tensioner force limiter (PTFL) and ABS with EBD as standard fitments. IGNIS is compliant for pedestrian safety, side-impact, and offset crash regulations ahead of regulation timeline. It also gets ISOFIX Anchorage, a child seat restraint system, a delight for the premium urban car user, as standard equipment in all variants. IGNIS comes with two engine options—petrol fitted with the proven VVT engine (1.2L) delivering power of 61kW @ 6000rpm with a torque of 113Nm @ 4200rpm. The engine is tuned to offer better low-end torque, enabling better drivability in various conditions. The diesel IGNIS gets the power of the acclaimed DDiS 190 diesel engine (1.3L) delivering power of 55.2 kW@4000 rpm with a torque of 190Nm@2000 rpm.

