Maruti Suzuki: Next Gen Ertiga: India’s best-selling MPV crosses 5.5 lakh sales

Designed to captivate the urban and stylish India, Maruti Suzuki’s Next-Gen Ertiga is a blend of style, comfort and host of technologies that has won the hearts of customers to become country’s No.1 selling MPV. It has maintained the market leadership over the last 2 years with over 5.5 Lakh customers.

Ertiga is a proof of Maruti Suzuki’s evolutionary design sensibilities and technology capabilities. It finds its customers in people, who are aspiring, driven by brand value, seek comfort and love togetherness. It strongly connects with family as well as business needs.

Speaking on the success, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Over the years, brand Ertiga has redefined the notion of utilitarian MPVs with its sharp style, space, comfort, safety and host of technology features. As India’s first compact MPV, Ertiga continues to build a legacy of innovation. The remarkable milestone of 5.5 Lakh sales is a testimony of its success. While making a purchase decision, customers often cross-consider MPVs with UVs. Despite being cross-considered with top selling UVs in the country, Ertiga has dominated the market and increased its market share in the segment.”

Launched in April 2012, Ertiga has created an all-new multi-utility segment. Powered by the powerful 1.5L K-series engine, Smart Hybrid and AT technology, it ensures a pleasurable drive experience. Further adding to its winning proposition, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the only MPV that comes with factory-fitted S-CNG technology.

Ertiga’s sharp exteriors are enhanced by chrome studded front grille, projector headlamps and 3D tail lamps. The sculpted dashboard with maple wood finish and chrome accents exhibits luxury. The elaborate space provided is a favourite amongst customers owing to its 3rd row-recliners, flexible and supremely comfortable seating and a large luggage compartment. The steering mounted audio and calling controls, air cooled cup holders, auto climate control and charging socket for each row add convenience to its style. Equipped with features such as dual airbags, hill hold (AT only), ISOFIX, electronic stability program (AT only) and ABS with EBD, safety is at its best in the Next-Gen Ertiga.

