Maruti Suzuki New True Value expands reach with 200 outlets across 132 cities in India

As a part of Maruti Suzuki’s transformation, independent True Value outlets are one of its kind, brick and click retail model. Every True Value outlet boasts of contemporary interiors with large display area. Further, to delight the customer there is a dedicated relationship officer. The new True Value mobile app. and website are designed to make the customer journey easier. Here the customers can see available True Value cars across the country and select their choice for a test drive. After arriving at the outlet, customer can compare a wide range of cars at one go.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. RS Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India. said “The pre-owned car market is rapidly growing, and customers are putting their trust in organized players for their needs. With the upgrade of Maruti Suzuki True Value showrooms, customers can avail a better experience, better products and a hassle-free journey of car buying”.

At True Value, intelligent digital interfaces are used to evaluate and certify the cars. The information generated from these processes helps the customer to transparently know about the car in detail.

Ensuring Complete

Standing ‘true’ to its name, True Value inhibits strong values of transparency and reliability. Every car’s ownership and servicing history are verified at True Value.

376 Quality Check Points

The car evaluation process is based on a simple objective – to evaluate every pre-owned car from the inside out. To ensure the same, evaluators at True Value use a digital application to assess every car on multiple aspects. These include engine, suspension, brakes, electrical fittings and equipment, transmission and steering control, to cover car’s complete health, and reduce chance of error during evaluation.

True Value Certified Cars:

After digital evaluation and refurbishment, every car is certified digitally at True Value. If the car fulfills the necessary parameters, it is branded as True Value Certified car. A True Value Certified Car comes with upto 1 Year Warranty and 3 free service.

Hassle Free Documentation

Buying a pre-owned car should not mean being tied up in paperwork for aspects like Registration Transfer, insurance or finance, to name a few. For this reason at True Value, dedicated Relationship Officers take care of all the paperwork in the most seamless and efficient manner.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki