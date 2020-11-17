Maruti Suzuki invites entries from startups for its fifth MAIL cohort

The selected startups get an opportunity to undertake paid proof of concept (PoC) with the company to develop industry ready solutions for any live case across business functions like – Marketing & Sales, Engineering, Service, Production, Logistics, Warehousing, Spare Parts and Accessories. The startups also get an opportunity to implement their innovative solutions and validate them for business readiness.

Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are extremely delighted to have completed two years of collaborating and promoting the startup fraternity through our MAIL program. We have successfully engaged with 18 startups and have enabled 10 POCs. As a next step, in the fifth cohort, we look forward to engage with more startups with innovative ideas for the automobile industry. Entrepreneurs with disruptive ideas, especially in light of the ongoing pandemic situation, can apply for the fifth cohort of our MAIL initiative.”

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with GHV Accelerator – an Indo Japanese early stage seed fund, to identify and address the early-stage startups with innovative and customer-oriented solutions. The participating startups will be provided with an opportunity to turn their innovative ideas into practical disruptive solutions and showcase their entrepreneurial capabilities. As on today, Maruti Suzuki has on boarded two startups as business partners.

Out of the 18 startups currently associated with MSIL, four are undergoing acceleration with us.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki