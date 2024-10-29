Maruti Suzuki India Limited financial results Q2 and H1 FY2024-25

The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) today approved the financial results for the period Q2 (July-September) FY2024-25

Highlights: Q2 (July-September), FY 2024-25

The Company sold a total of 541,550 vehicles during the quarter, of which the domestic market volume was 463,834 vehicles and the export volume was 77,716 vehicles. While the domestic volume declined by 3.9%, the export volume grew by 12.1% compared to the same period of the previous year.

During the quarter, the Company registered Net Sales of INR 355,891 million against INR 355,351 million in the same period of the previous year.

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the quarter grew by 6.3% year-on-year to INR 51,005 million, being its highest ever for the Company.

The Net Profit (PAT) for the quarter declined to INR 30,692 million compared to INR 37,165 million of Q2FY2023-24 due to a provision of INR 8,376 million resulting from the withdrawal of indexation benefit and change in tax rate on long term capital gains on debt mutual funds as per the Finance Act 2024. This impact was intimated earlier to the stock exchanges on 17th August 2024.

Highlights: H1 (April-September), FY 2024-25

The Company sold a total of 1,063,418 units during the period, comprising 915,142 units in the domestic market and at 148,276 units in the export market. While the domestic market sales declined by 0.3%, the export sales volume grew by 11.9% year-on-year.

The Company registered its highest ever half yearly Net Sales of INR 694,644 million in H1FY2024-25 as compared to INR 663,803 million in H1FY2023-24.

Net Profit in H1FY2024-25 was at INR 67,191 million as against INR 62,016 million in H1FY2023-24.

Amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL)

Last year, SMG was acquired to become a 100% subsidiary of MSIL. The Board considered the structure after the acquisition and gave an in-principle approval for the amalgamation of SMG with MSIL. The appointed date for the amalgamation is 1st April 2025, subject to all legal and regulatory compliances.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki