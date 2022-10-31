Maruti Suzuki India Limited expands green cars portfolio to NEXA

A new dimension of sustainability by NEXA – Introducing Baleno S-CNG and XL6 S-CNG

Strengthening its commitment towards environment-friendly mobility solutions, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been offering a gamut of green powertrain options for its customers to choose from. This “technology agnostic” approach to achieve democratization of green mobility has received an overwhelming response from customers. The recently launched Intelligent Electric Hybrid in the Grand Vitara has witnessed strong demand, while the Smart Hybrid and S-CNG technologies in the MSIL portfolio have already proven their mettle with more than 2 million cumulative sales.

Now, Maruti Suzuki has further upped the ante with the expansion of the S-CNG^ technology in NEXA. Two blockbuster premium products of NEXA, the New Age Baleno and the All-New XL6 will now feature the S-CNG system providing the aspirational customer with feature rich and class leading products with minimal impact on the environment.

Announcing the introduction of S-CNG at NEXA, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Maruti Suzuki is committed to democratize green mobility solutions in India, and we believe offering a large bouquet of technologies to suit varied customer needs is the only approach to achieve mass adoption of environment friendly vehicles. CNG is one such technology known for emitting considerably lower CO2 emissions compared to conventional fuels; with its debut in NEXA l along with Smart Hybrid and Intelligent Electric Hybrid offerings, NEXA will provide an array of eco-friendly mobility solution options for our evolved eco-conscious customers. Through market studies, we have learnt that the premium segment customer is actively looking for eco-friendly options without compromising on performance, technology, safety and driving experience. Baleno S-CNG and XL6 S-CNG have been developed keeping these uncompromising

NEXA customers in mind. Baleno S-CNG will be the country’s one of the most powerful premium CNG hatchbacks, while XL6 S-CNG will be a premium CNG MPV.”

He further added, “Maruti Suzuki’s success in democratizing the CNG technology has resulted in sales of more than 1 million S-CNG vehicles which has saved CO2 emissions of approximately 1 million tonnes. Such figures embolden our confidence of having large scale positive impact on the environment through offering a range of green technologies for customers to choose from.”

MSIL S-CNG Technolog

MSIL S-CNG vehicles are conceptualized, designed, developed, and rigorously tested at MSIL’s world-class

Research & Development facility before they are made available to customers. MSIL S-CNG vehicles deliver safety, performance, durability, and high fuel efficiency. The S-CNG vehicles come with dual inter-dependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an Intelligent Injection System to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance and fuel efficiency. The S-CNG system offers enhanced safety** with stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and leakage in the entire CNG structure. Integrated Wire Harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting and a Microswitch ensures the vehicle does not start during CNG fuel filling process.

New Age Baleno S-CNG

The technologically superior premium hatchback – the New Age Baleno is equipped with a host of class-leading technology, safety, comfort and convenience features. Now, with Maruti Suzuki’s proven and reliable S-CNG technology it will provide an unparalleled driving experience to customers with class-leading performance and a fuel efficiency of 30.61 km/kg*, ensuring that each drive makes a positive mark on the environment. It will also be the only premium CNG hatchback vehicle to offer a 6-airbags** variant to customers. The New Age Baleno will offer features like in-built Suzuki Connect with 40+ connected features, 17.78cm Smart Play Pro touch-infotainment system with on-board voice assistance, Android Auto# and Apple CarPlay## connectivity, MID display with CNG specific screens, LED Projector headlamps, 60:40 rear split seats and many more.

All-New XL6 S-CNG

The All-New XL6 S-CNG is the premium MPV that delivers unparalleled fuel efficiency of 26.32 km/kg*. Equipped with segment re-defining features like In-built Suzuki Connect with 40+ connected features including remote functionalities, 17.78cm SmartPlay studio infotainment with Android Auto# and Apple## CarPlay connectivity, Cruise Control, LED DRLs etc., the XL6 is built to pamper. The All-New XL6 S-CNG boasts of a range of safety** features such as Quad Airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ESP with Hill hold, LED front fog lamps, a strong HEARTECT Platform and more, all culminating in an indulgent experience like no other.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki